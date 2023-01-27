Mason City blitzes Marshalltown in dominating victory 53-11

Mason City recorded a big victory over Marshalltown 53-11 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 27.
The last time Mason City and Marshalltown played in a 57-16 game on January 13, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Mason City faced off against Waterloo East and Marshalltown took on Waterloo East on January 13 at Waterloo East. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.