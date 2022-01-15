Marion tackles Manchester West Delaware 64-36

Marion didn't tinker around with Manchester West Delaware. A 64-36 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Iowa girls basketball on January 15.
In recent action on January 4, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Solon and Marion took on Van Horne Benton on January 7 at Marion High School. Click here for a recap
The Wolves' offense stormed to a 38-17 lead over the Hawks at halftime.
