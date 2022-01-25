Marion slingshots past Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 72-52

Marion fell behind early but rebounded in the first quarter of a 72-52 win over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in Iowa girls basketball on January 25.
The Mustangs showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over the Wolves as the first quarter ended.
The Wolves opened a colossal 36-21 gap over the Mustangs at the half.
Marion darted over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon when the fourth quarter began 54-44.
In recent action on January 17, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against West Branch and Marion took on Solon on January 18 at Solon High School. For more, click here.
