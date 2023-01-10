Marion severs Center Point CPU's hopes 44-33

Marion notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Center Point CPU 44-33 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Center Point CPU and Marion squared off with January 29, 2022 at Center Point-Urbana High School last season. For results, click here.
Recently on January 3, Center Point CPU squared off with Waverly-Sr in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.