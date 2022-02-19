Marion pockets narrow victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier 52-49

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Marion nabbed it to nudge past Cedar Rapids Xavier 52-49 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 19.
In recent action on February 11, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Marion took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on February 12 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.
