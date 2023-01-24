Marion outlasts Solon 68-58

Playing with a winning hand, Marion trumped Solon 68-58 at Marion High on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Solon showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-6 advantage over Marion as the first quarter ended.
Had this been a prize fight, the Spartans would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 33-25 lead on the Wolves.
Solon moved ahead by earning a 44-41 advantage over Marion at the end of the third quarter.
It took a 27-14 rally, but the Wolves were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
Last season, Solon and Marion faced off on January 18, 2022 at Solon High School. For results, click here.
