Marion outlasts Solon 68-58

Playing with a winning hand, Marion trumped Solon 68-58 at Marion High on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Solon showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-6 advantage over Marion as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Spartans would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 33-25 lead on the Wolves.

Solon moved ahead by earning a 44-41 advantage over Marion at the end of the third quarter.

It took a 27-14 rally, but the Wolves were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

