Marion manhandles Manchester West Delaware 74-46

Marion's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 74-46 win over Manchester West Delaware in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 27.

The last time Marion and Manchester West Delaware played in a 55-52 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Marion faced off against Independence and Manchester West Delaware took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on January 20 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For more, click here.

