Marion Linn-Mar trips Cedar Rapids Prairie in tenacious tussle 48-45

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Marion Linn-Mar nabbed it to nudge past Cedar Rapids Prairie 48-45 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High on January 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Lions opened with a 22-21 advantage over the Hawks through the first quarter.
Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Prairie were engaged in a tight affair at 48-45 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on January 4, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Cedar Falls and Marion Linn-Mar took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 4 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.
