Marion Linn-Mar trips Cedar Rapids Prairie in tenacious tussle 48-45

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Marion Linn-Mar nabbed it to nudge past Cedar Rapids Prairie 48-45 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High on January 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Lions opened with a 22-21 advantage over the Hawks through the first quarter.

Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Prairie were engaged in a tight affair at 48-45 as the fourth quarter started.

