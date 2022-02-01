Marion Linn-Mar sprints past Cedar Falls 59-45

Playing with a winning hand, Marion Linn-Mar trumped Cedar Falls 59-45 at Marion Linn-Mar High on February 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Marion Linn-Mar's shooting moved to a 29-22 lead over Cedar Falls at halftime.
In recent action on January 25, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 28 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.
