Marion Linn-Mar proves to be too much for Cedar Rapids Xavier 57-45

Marion Linn-Mar handed Cedar Rapids Xavier a tough 57-45 loss in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Xavier played in a 62-44 game on December 3, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Waverly-Sr and Marion Linn-Mar took on Muscatine on December 3 at Muscatine High School. For more, click here.
