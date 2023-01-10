Marion Linn-Mar posts win at Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's expense 57-47

Marion Linn-Mar turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 57-47 win over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy at Cedar Rapids Cr Kennedy on January 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Marion Linn-Mar played in a 45-44 game on January 21, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Marion Linn-Mar took on Waterloo West on January 3 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. Click here for a recap.
