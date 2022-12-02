Marion Linn-Mar pockets slim win over Dubuque Wahlert 60-57

Marion Linn-Mar showed its poise to outlast a game Dubuque Wahlert squad for a 60-57 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Dubuque Wahlert and Marion Linn-Mar faced off on January 25, 2022 at Dubuque Wahlert. For more, click here.
