Marion Linn-Mar nips Cedar Rapids CR Washington in scare 53-46

Marion Linn-Mar wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 53-46 victory over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in Iowa girls basketball action on January 4.

Recently on December 21 , Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared up on Cedar Rapids Xavier in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Marion Linn-Mar an 18-8 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington.

Marion Linn-Mar's shooting jumped to a 27-24 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington at the intermission.

The Warriors moved ahead of the Lions 36-34 to start the fourth quarter.

