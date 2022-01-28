Marion Linn-Mar nets nifty win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 54-53

Marion Linn-Mar topped Cedar Rapids CR Washington 54-53 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 21 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Lions' offense jumped to a 31-24 lead over the Warriors at halftime.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Marion Linn-Mar put the game on ice.
