Marion Linn-Mar gallops past Iowa City West 49-39

Iowa City West was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Marion Linn-Mar prevailed 49-39 at Iowa City West High on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 9, Iowa City West faced off against North Liberty and Marion Linn-Mar took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on December 10 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For more, click here.
