Marion Linn-Mar escapes Dubuque Senior 54-52

Marion Linn-Mar broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Dubuque Senior 54-52 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Dubuque Senior proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 27-25 advantage over Marion Linn-Mar at the half.

Marion Linn-Mar broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-37 lead over Dubuque Senior.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Lions had enough offense to deny the Rams in the end.

