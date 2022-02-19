Marion Linn-Mar escapes Dubuque Senior 54-52

Marion Linn-Mar broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Dubuque Senior 54-52 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Dubuque Senior proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 27-25 advantage over Marion Linn-Mar at the half.
Marion Linn-Mar broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-37 lead over Dubuque Senior.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Lions had enough offense to deny the Rams in the end.
In recent action on February 11, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Iowa City and Dubuque Senior took on Waterloo West on February 11 at Dubuque Senior High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
