Marion Linn-Mar ekes out victory against Waterloo West 72-68

Marion Linn-Mar surfed the tension to ride to a 72-68 win over Waterloo West in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Waterloo West and Marion Linn-Mar faced off on December 7, 2021 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 20, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Dubuque Senior and Waterloo West took on Dubuque Wahlert on December 20 at Dubuque Wahlert. For a full recap, click here.
