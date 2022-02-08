Marion Linn-Mar designs winning blueprint on North Liberty Liberty 57-41

No quarter was granted as Marion Linn-Mar blunted North Liberty Liberty's plans 57-41 in Iowa girls basketball on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Falls and North Liberty took on Waterloo East on January 31 at Waterloo East. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.