Marion Linn-Mar designs winning blueprint on Cedar Rapids Xavier 62-44

Marion Linn-Mar tipped and eventually toppled Cedar Rapids Xavier 62-44 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 3.
Marion Linn-Mar's offense jumped to a 27-26 lead over Cedar Rapids Xavier at halftime.
Marion Linn-Mar stormed over Cedar Rapids Xavier 50-33 heading to the fourth quarter.
