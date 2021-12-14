Marion Linn-Mar denies Waterloo East's challenge 51-36

Marion Linn-Mar trucked Waterloo East on the road to a 51-36 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Waterloo East faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Marion Linn-Mar took on Waterloo West on December 7 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.