Marion imposes its will on Independence 81-41

Marion showed it had the juice to douse Independence in a points barrage during an 81-41 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.
In recent action on January 10, Independence faced off against Van Horne Benton and Marion took on Center Point CPU on January 10 at Center Point-Urbana High School. Click here for a recap.
