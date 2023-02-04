Marion left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Dyersville Beckman from start to finish for a 70-50 victory on February 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Last season, Marion and Dyersville Beckman faced off on January 21, 2022 at Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Dyersville Beckman faced off against Monticello . Click here for a recap. Marion took on Manchester West Delaware on January 27 at Marion High School. For a full recap, click here.

