Marion darts by Cedar Rapids CR Washington in easy victory 57-28

Marion delivered all the smoke to disorient Cedar Rapids CR Washington and flew away with a 57-28 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Marion squared off with December 4, 2021 at Marion High School last season. Click here for a recap
