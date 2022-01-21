Marion collects victory over Dyersville Beckman 59-41

Marion trucked Dyersville Beckman on the road to a 59-41 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 7, Dyersville Beckman faced off against Solon and Marion took on Manchester West Delaware on January 15 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.