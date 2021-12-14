 Skip to main content
Marion collects skin-tight win against Solon 41-39

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Marion to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Solon 41-39 in Iowa girls basketball on December 14.

Marion's shooting jumped to a 21-16 lead over Solon at the intermission.

Marion's leverage showed as it carried a 29-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Spartans' finishing flurry, but the Wolves swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 4, Marion faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Solon took on Williamsburg on December 7 at Williamsburg High School. Click here for a recap

