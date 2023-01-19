 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marengo Iowa Valley prevails over Brooklyn B-G-M 59-30

  • 0

Marengo Iowa Valley built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 59-30 win over Brooklyn B-G-M in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Marengo Iowa Valley and Brooklyn B-G-M faced off on February 7, 2022 at Brooklyn B-G-M High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 6, Marengo Iowa Valley squared off with Lynnville-Sully in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denver outlasts Oelwein 38-24

Oelwein was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Denver prevailed 38-24 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News