Marengo Iowa Valley prevails over Brooklyn B-G-M 59-30

Marengo Iowa Valley built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 59-30 win over Brooklyn B-G-M in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Marengo Iowa Valley and Brooklyn B-G-M faced off on February 7, 2022 at Brooklyn B-G-M High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 6, Marengo Iowa Valley squared off with Lynnville-Sully in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.