Marengo Iowa Valley imposes its will on Keota 51-22

Marengo Iowa Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-22 win over Keota in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Marengo Iowa Valley and Keota squared off with January 25, 2022 at Keota High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Keota faced off against Belle Plaine and Marengo Iowa Valley took on Brooklyn B-G-M on January 19 at Brooklyn B-G-M High School. Click here for a recap.
