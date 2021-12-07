Manly Central Springs tops Greene North Butler 34-24

Manly Central Springs put together a victorious gameplan to stop Greene North Butler 34-24 on December 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on November 30, Manly Central Springs faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Greene North Butler took on Northwood-Kensett on November 30 at Northwood-Kensett High School. For a full recap, click here.
