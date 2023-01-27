Manly Central Springs thumps Rockford in punishing decision 53-12

Manly Central Springs scored early and often to roll over Rockford 53-12 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 27.
The last time Manly Central Springs and Rockford played in a 66-21 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Rockford faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Greene North Butler on January 17 at Manly Central Springs High School. For a full recap, click here.
