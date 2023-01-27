 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Manly Central Springs thumps Rockford in punishing decision 53-12

  • 0

Manly Central Springs scored early and often to roll over Rockford 53-12 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 27.

The last time Manly Central Springs and Rockford played in a 66-21 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Rockford faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Greene North Butler on January 17 at Manly Central Springs High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News