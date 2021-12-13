 Skip to main content
Manly Central Springs survives taut tilt with Lake Mills 41-40

Manly Central Springs wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 41-40 victory over Lake Mills in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Had this been a prize fight, the Bulldogs would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 19-17 lead on the Panthers.

Manly Central Springs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 24-21 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on December 7, Manly Central Springs faced off against Greene North Butler and Lake Mills took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on December 7 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

