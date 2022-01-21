Manly Central Springs sews up Nashua-Plainfield 44-40

Manly Central Springs poked just enough holes in Nashua-Plainfield's defense to garner a taut 44-40 victory at Manly Central Springs High on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 6, Manly Central Springs faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Nashua-Plainfield took on Rockford on January 11 at Rockford High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Huskies got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 25-17 margin over the Panthers at half.
Manly Central Springs' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 27-15 points differential.
