Manly Central Springs sews up Nashua-Plainfield 44-40

Manly Central Springs poked just enough holes in Nashua-Plainfield's defense to garner a taut 44-40 victory at Manly Central Springs High on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Huskies got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 25-17 margin over the Panthers at half.

Manly Central Springs' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 27-15 points differential.

