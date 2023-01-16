 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Manly Central Springs severs Buffalo Center North Iowa's hopes 44-30

Riding a wave of production, Manly Central Springs surfed over Buffalo Center North Iowa 44-30 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The last time Manly Central Springs and Buffalo Center North Iowa played in a 33-24 game on January 17, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 5, Manly Central Springs faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Buffalo Center North Iowa took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 10 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For a full recap, click here.

