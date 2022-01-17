Manly Central Springs nets nifty win over Buffalo Center North Iowa 33-24

Manly Central Springs upended Buffalo Center North Iowa for a narrow 33-24 victory in Iowa girls basketball on January 17.
In recent action on January 11, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Manly Central Springs took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 6 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. Click here for a recap
