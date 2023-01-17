Manly Central Springs finds its footing in sprinting past Greene North Butler 46-18

Greene North Butler got no credit and no consideration from Manly Central Springs, which slammed the door 46-18 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 17.
Last season, Manly Central Springs and Greene North Butler squared off with December 7, 2021 at Manly Central Springs High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Manly Central Springs faced off against Riceville and Greene North Butler took on Northwood-Kensett on January 10 at Northwood-Kensett High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.