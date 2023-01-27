Manly Central Springs engulfs Rockford in point barrage 53-12

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Manly Central Springs did exactly that with a 53-12 win against Rockford at Manly Central Springs High on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
