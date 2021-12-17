Manly Central Springs buries Rockford under avalanche of points 45-14

Manly Central Springs left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Rockford 45-14 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 11, Rockford faced off against Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran and Manly Central Springs took on Greene North Butler on December 7 at Manly Central Springs High School. Click here for a recap
