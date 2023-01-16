Manchester West Delaware collects victory over Jesup 64-47

Manchester West Delaware put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Jesup in a 64-47 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Recently on January 7, Jesup squared off with Dyersville Beckman in a basketball game. For results, click here.
