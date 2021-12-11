Lynnville-Sully tenderizes Gladbrook-Reinbeck 59-39

Lynnville-Sully earned a convincing 59-39 win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 11.
Recently on December 2 , Gladbrook-Reinbeck squared up on Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.