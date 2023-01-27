Lone Tree outlasts Packwood Pekin 51-33

Packwood Pekin was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Lone Tree prevailed 51-33 in Iowa girls basketball on January 27.
Last season, Packwood Pekin and Lone Tree squared off with January 17, 2022 at Packwood Pekin High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Packwood Pekin faced off against Riverside Highland. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.