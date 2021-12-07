 Skip to main content
Lisbon squeezes past Arlington Starmont 43-34

Lisbon found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Arlington Starmont 43-34 in Iowa girls basketball on December 7.

Recently on November 30 , Lisbon squared up on Winthrop East Buchanan in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

