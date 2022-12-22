Lisbon rains down on Stanwood North Cedar 52-22

Lisbon controlled the action to earn an impressive 52-22 win against Stanwood North Cedar in Iowa girls basketball on December 22.
In recent action on December 8, Lisbon faced off against Springville and Stanwood North Cedar took on Calamus-Wheatland on December 9 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
