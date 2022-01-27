 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letts Louisa-Muscatine pours it on Columbus Junction Columbus 59-27

Letts Louisa-Muscatine painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Columbus Junction Columbus' defense for a 59-27 win on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 21, Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off against Packwood Pekin and Columbus Junction Columbus took on Sigourney on January 13 at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

