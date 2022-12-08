 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake Mills survives taut tilt with Britt West Hancock 55-49

  • 0

Lake Mills finally found a way to top Britt West Hancock 55-49 in Iowa girls basketball on December 8.

Last season, Britt West Hancock and Lake Mills squared off with January 11, 2022 at Lake Mills High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 3, Britt West Hancock faced off against Estherville-Lc and Lake Mills took on Belmond-Klemme on December 2 at Belmond-Klemme High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News