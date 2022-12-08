Lake Mills survives taut tilt with Britt West Hancock 55-49

Lake Mills finally found a way to top Britt West Hancock 55-49 in Iowa girls basketball on December 8.
Last season, Britt West Hancock and Lake Mills squared off with January 11, 2022 at Lake Mills High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 3, Britt West Hancock faced off against Estherville-Lc and Lake Mills took on Belmond-Klemme on December 2 at Belmond-Klemme High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.