Lake Mills sprints past Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 54-43

Lake Mills collected a 54-43 victory over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in Iowa girls basketball on December 11.
In recent action on December 4, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Lake Mills took on Belmond-Klemme on December 3 at Lake Mills High School. For a full recap, click here.
