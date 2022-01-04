Lake Mills soars over Buffalo Center North Iowa 53-31

Lake Mills' all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Buffalo Center North Iowa during a 53-31 blowout in Iowa girls basketball on January 4.
Recently on December 21 , Lake Mills squared up on Armstrong North Union in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
