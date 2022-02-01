Lake Mills hustles by Buffalo Center North Iowa in victory 46-36

Lake Mills dumped Buffalo Center North Iowa 46-36 at Lake Mills High on February 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Lake Mills faced off against Eagle Grove and Buffalo Center North Iowa took on Britt West Hancock on January 25 at Britt West Hancock High School. For a full recap, click here.
