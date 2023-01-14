Lake Mills flies high over Eagle Grove 63-34

Lake Mills painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Eagle Grove's defense for a 63-34 win during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Lake Mills and Eagle Grove squared off with January 25, 2022 at Eagle Grove High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.