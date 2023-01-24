Lake Mills dismantles Eagle Grove in convincing manner 67-28

Lake Mills showed it had the juice to douse Eagle Grove in a points barrage during a 67-28 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Lake Mills and Eagle Grove faced off on January 25, 2022 at Eagle Grove High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Lake Mills faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan and Lake Mills took on Eagle Grove on January 14 at Eagle Grove High School. Click here for a recap.
