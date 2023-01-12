Lake Mills dismantles Buffalo Center North Iowa in convincing manner 47-21

Buffalo Center North Iowa had no answers as Lake Mills compiled a 47-21 victory at Lake Mills High on January 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Lake Mills and Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off on February 1, 2022 at Lake Mills High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 6, Lake Mills squared off with Forest City in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.