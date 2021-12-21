La Porte City Union pushes over Hudson 47-36

La Porte City Union notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Hudson 47-36 in Iowa girls basketball on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Hudson faced off against Eldora South Hardin and La Porte City Union took on Sumner-Fred on December 13 at La Porte City Union High School. Click here for a recap
